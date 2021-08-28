Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the July 29th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,007,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

