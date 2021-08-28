Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Celtic stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68. Celtic has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

