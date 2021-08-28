FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.45. 222,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 202,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

