J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

