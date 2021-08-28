Reviewing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.00% 8.60% 1.53% Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 4 0 2.43 Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $75.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $74.01, suggesting a potential downside of 12.06%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.28 billion 5.19 $528.90 million $5.54 12.85 Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 5.53 $64.02 million $2.26 37.24

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Triumph Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 275 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, as well as 42 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

