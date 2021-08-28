New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

