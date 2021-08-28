Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives $16.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HYLN opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

