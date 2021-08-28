Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 2,284 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

