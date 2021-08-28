Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 184.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 378,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 363,994 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 203.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

