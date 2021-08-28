Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $110.87 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

