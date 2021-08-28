Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 9,768 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SKM opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

