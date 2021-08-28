Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,316,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in POSCO by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 42,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.