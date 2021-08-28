Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

