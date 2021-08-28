Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

