Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,404 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $316.06 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $317.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.