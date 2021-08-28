Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $388.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.