Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

