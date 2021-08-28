Insider Buying: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Buys $74,910.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,494,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

