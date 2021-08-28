Insider Buying: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Buys $74,910.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:REGI opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
