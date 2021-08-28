Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 11,407 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RMCF opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

