Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,682.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $45,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMBR opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a negative net margin of 139.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.