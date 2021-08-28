Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $158,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 254.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $218,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 27.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $1,531.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,507.85. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

