Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $105,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after purchasing an additional 281,667 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

