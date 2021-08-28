Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 183,753 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $122,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81.

