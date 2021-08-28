Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,017 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $58,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $321.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $322.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.