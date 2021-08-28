Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.66 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

