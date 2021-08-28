Citigroup Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

