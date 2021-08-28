Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

