Creative Planning Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.