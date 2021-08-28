Creative Planning Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

