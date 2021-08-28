Raymond James Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $340.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,868,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

