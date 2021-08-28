VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in August

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

