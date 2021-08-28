China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Up 1,360.2% in August

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 608,900 shares, an increase of 1,360.2% from the July 29th total of 41,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China XD Plastics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 457,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CXDC opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.72. China XD Plastics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

