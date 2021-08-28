Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $320.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

