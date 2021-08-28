Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT at $1.60

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

BDRBF stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

