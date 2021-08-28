Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €22.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.63).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.47 ($21.73) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.02.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

