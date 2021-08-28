Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 26,430 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

