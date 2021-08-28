Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000.

RYLD opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

