Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $23,192,480. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.