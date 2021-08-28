38,614 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $28,517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fisker by 50.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fisker by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 926,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

