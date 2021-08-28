Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,349 shares of company stock worth $2,600,178,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dyadic International by 363.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

