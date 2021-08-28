First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Down 0.9%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.17%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

