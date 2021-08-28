Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 1,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43.

Li Ning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

