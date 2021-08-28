Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,130 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.