Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

