Delbert M. Humenik Sells 10,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

