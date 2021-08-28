Jocelyn Trottier Sells 2,500 Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$55.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.65. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

