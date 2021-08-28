Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 3.53% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 880.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.