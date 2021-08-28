IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 231,990 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,990 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.