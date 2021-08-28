IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

