Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $824.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

